MUDA scam: ED continues raids on CM Siddaramaiah’s close confidants in Mysuru

Mysuru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, continued its raid on the second consecutive day at the residence and offices of Rakesh Papanna, a close confidant of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said officials here on Tuesday.

The raid and inspection were underway at the residence of the former Zila Parishad member in the Hinkal locality of Mysuru. The officers are looking for crucial documents in connection with the 50:50 ratio allotments from the MUDA at his residence.

Fresh raids were conducted on builder Jayaram’s office and residence located in Mysuru. The sleuths raided MMG Construction Company located in the Kuvempunagar locality and residence in the Srirampura locality.

According to sources, Jayaram is charged with playing a big role in allotting sites in a 50:50 ratio, which has been challenged as being against the law. Jayaram maintained close rapport with the MUDA officials and got several sites allotted to him.

The ED sleuths have gathered information regarding their alleged role during the two-day raids conducted in the office of the MUDA recently.

On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at the residences of former MUDA Commissioners D.B. Natesh and G.T. Dinesh Kumar.

A team of five ED officials conducted the search at the residence of Natesh located at the 10th Cross of Malleshwaram locality in Bengaluru. Natesh was present at the house during the raids.

The sleuths also raided the Deepika Royal apartment of Dinesh Kumar in Banaswadi locality of Bengaluru. Sources said that Dinesh Kumar had gone for a morning walk when his flat was raided.

Sources informed that Dinesh Kumar did not return to his residence and his mobile phone was switched off. The ED officers tried to contact him and waited for him to turn on his mobile phone.

Natesh and Dinesh Kumar are accused of creating false documents and indulging in the distribution of MUDA sites worth hundreds of crores illegally to vested interests.

The ED sleuths conducted raids at the residence of builder and realtor N. Manjunath at his Dollars’ Colony residence in J.P. Nagar locality of Bengaluru on Monday morning. They also conducted raids at nine locations in Bengaluru and Mysuru cities, according to sources.

The swift developments indicated that the ED sleuths might conduct raids at any time against the first accused in the case, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, the ED probing the MUDA case allegedly involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, obtained crucial documents from a Mysuru-based RTI activist, Gangaraju, on Monday.