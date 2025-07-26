Muffakham Jah College Included in TG EAPCET Phase 2 and Phase 3 Counselling

Hyderabad: Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) has officially been included in the list of participating institutions for the Telangana EAPCET Counselling 2025. The college will now be available as an option for students seeking admission during both Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the counselling process.

According to the latest update, Phase 2 counselling is being held from July 26 to 27, 2025, while Phase 3 counselling will be conducted from August 6 to August 7, 2025.

All students aspiring for admission into engineering courses are advised to take note of this important development and ensure timely selection of preferred colleges during their respective counselling phases.