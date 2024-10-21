India

Syed Iftequar21 October 2024 - 01:07
Mufti Mohammad Salman Azhari Released from Jail Following Supreme Court Order

Mufti Mohammad Salman Azhari was released from jail on Saturday after the Supreme Court dismissed charges against him under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA). The apex court had earlier ruled that there was no substantial evidence to support the allegations of inflammatory speeches made by Mufti Salman Azhari, leading to his release after an eight-month incarceration.

Mufti Salman had been in Vadodara Central Jail since February 22, 2024, following accusations of delivering provocative speeches at a public meeting in Junagadh. However, the Supreme Court, in a decision led by Justices Vikram Nath and Prasanna Varale, overturned the Gujarat High Court’s order, which had previously upheld his detention.

His brother, Mufti Zubair Miftahi, confirmed that Mufti Salman has returned to his hometown, Karna, following the court’s directive for his immediate release. The court had also criticised the police for failing to present any concrete evidence to justify the detention.

