Mujahid Hashmi Decodes Hindutva: From Babri Masjid’s Demolition to the Waqf Bill Challenge

Hyderabad, 23 October 2025: Social activist Mujahid Hashmi, General Secretary of Awami Majlis-e-Amal, recently addressed the complex history of Hindutva and its ramifications for the Muslim community in India. Speaking on Munsif News 24/7, Hashmi detailed a historical trajectory from the Babri Masjid dispute to the contemporary challenges posed by the Waqf Amendment Bill, emphasizing the need for unity, education, and adherence to Islamic principles.

The Babri Masjid Dispute: A Historical Overview

Hashmi described the Babri Masjid issue as a pivotal moment that reshaped Indian politics, asserting it as a battle between “truth and falsehood” rather than merely a land dispute. He highlighted how the opening of the Babri Masjid doors during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure marked a turning point, initiating efforts to unite youth under the banner of Hindutva.

Foundations of Hindutva and Varna System

According to Hashmi, the foundation of Hindutva is rooted in the Varna system, which he contrasts with Islamic principles of equality. He noted that the rise of Hindutva was a reaction to the empowerment of Dalit communities through the Indian Constitution, aiming to prevent their potential conversion to Islam by fostering anti-Muslim sentiment.

Post-Babri Masjid: Attacks on Other Mosques and “Islam-Mukt Bharat”

Hashmi stated that the demolition of Babri Masjid was not an isolated incident but part of a larger agenda to create an “Islam-Mukt Bharat” (Islam-free India). He cited slogans like “Ayodhya is just a glimpse, Kashi Mathura are next” as evidence of ongoing efforts to target other mosques.

“I Love Muhammad ﷺ” Posters and Selective Justice

Referring to incidents where Muslim youth were arrested and allegedly subjected to police brutality for displaying “I Love Muhammad ﷺ” posters, Hashmi criticized the selective application of justice. He argued that such actions are designed to intimidate the Muslim community and demonstrate power dynamics to Hindutva supporters.

Judiciary’s Role: A Shifting Landscape

Reflecting on his involvement with the legal system since 1990, Hashmi noted a significant shift in judicial decisions, often appearing to favor governmental narratives. He maintained that while trust in the divine remains paramount, engaging with the legal system is a necessary worldly recourse, urging a strategic approach to navigate such challenges.

Combating Social Media Conspiracies

Addressing the spread of false narratives and manipulated images on social media, Hashmi advised caution and a non-provocative response. He mentioned incidents like edited photos designed to incite religious sentiments, emphasizing that legal recourse often yields outcomes favoring the powerful.

Waqf Amendment Bill and Public Response

Discussing the Waqf Amendment Bill, currently under consideration by the Supreme Court, Hashmi warned against its potential to dispossess Muslims of Waqf properties. He affirmed that Awami Majlis-e-Amal, alongside other Muslim organizations, would continue to resist this bill through unified advocacy.

Fabricated Organizations and Police Collusion

Hashmi alleged the existence of fabricated organizations working in collusion with the police, citing the acquittals of individuals like Swami Aseemanand and Pragya Singh Thakur despite their confessions in bomb blast cases. He views this as a deliberate strategy to persecute Muslims while exonerating Hindutva figures.

Rise of Sanghi Organizations in Telangana

In Telangana, Hashmi pointed to a concerning rise in Sanghi organizations, leading to communal disturbances in areas like Zahirabad, Bhainsa, and Sangareddy. He criticized the state government and police for their perceived inaction, suggesting that a lack of decisive response emboldens these groups.

Importance of Unity and Organization

Hashmi underscored the critical need for unity and organization within the Muslim community. He highlighted instances where non-Muslim allies supported the “I Love Muhammad ﷺ” movement, demonstrating the power of collective action and character-based advocacy over emotional reactions.

Message for Telangana and Indian Muslim Youth

Hashmi advised Muslim youth to counter ongoing conspiracies by strengthening their connection to the Quran and Sunnah. He stressed the importance of understanding Islamic history, particularly the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ stance during the Makkah period, to avoid being provoked into reactive behaviors that could lead to further persecution.

Hashmi’s concluding message to Muslim youth in Telangana and across India emphasized the importance of education, organization, and a clear sense of purpose. He urged them to move beyond mere survival, striving for honor, leadership, and the implementation of divine laws in their lives and society. He stressed that without this transformation in mindset, true progress and justice will remain elusive.