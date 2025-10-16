‘Mujra Party’ Bust at Hyderabad Farmhouse, Rs. 2.45 Lakh, 11 Cars Seized

Hyderabad: In a late-night operation on Wednesday, Manchal police raided a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad where a so-called ‘mujra party’ was underway, apprehending 25 people and seizing significant assets from the premises.

Officials reported that the gathering was organized under the guise of a ‘kitty party,’ but upon raiding the farmhouse, police found 17 young men and eight women participating in dancing sessions accompanied by loud music. Some of the men were reportedly throwing currency notes at the women during the performances.

During the operation, authorities confiscated Rs. 2.45 lakh in cash, 11 vehicles, and other items found at the location. All individuals present were taken into custody and shifted to the local police station for further questioning and legal action.

A formal case has been registered, and police have stated that the investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances of the event and any violations of law. Authorities have warned that such activities under false pretenses will not be tolerated and will be dealt with strictly under the law.