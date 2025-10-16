Hyderabad

‘Mujra Party’ Bust at Hyderabad Farmhouse, Rs. 2.45 Lakh, 11 Cars Seized

Officials reported that the gathering was organized under the guise of a ‘kitty party,’ but upon raiding the farmhouse

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf16 October 2025 - 16:48
Hyderabad: In a late-night operation on Wednesday, Manchal police raided a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad where a so-called ‘mujra party’ was underway, apprehending 25 people and seizing significant assets from the premises.

Officials reported that the gathering was organized under the guise of a ‘kitty party,’ but upon raiding the farmhouse, police found 17 young men and eight women participating in dancing sessions accompanied by loud music. Some of the men were reportedly throwing currency notes at the women during the performances.

During the operation, authorities confiscated Rs. 2.45 lakh in cash, 11 vehicles, and other items found at the location. All individuals present were taken into custody and shifted to the local police station for further questioning and legal action.

A formal case has been registered, and police have stated that the investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances of the event and any violations of law. Authorities have warned that such activities under false pretenses will not be tolerated and will be dealt with strictly under the law.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
