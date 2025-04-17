Mukesh Khanna Breaks Silence on Shaktimaan Controversy Involving Ranveer Singh

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has finally addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the casting of Ranveer Singh in the iconic superhero role of Shaktimaan.

During a candid conversation on Shardul Pandit’s podcast, Khanna shared key insights about his meeting with Ranveer, his thoughts on the character’s legacy, and the confusion surrounding the project.

Mukesh Khanna: “I Never Said Ranveer Is Shaktimaan”

Khanna revealed that Ranveer Singh was extremely eager to take on the role of Shaktimaan and even spent three hours with him to discuss the opportunity. However, he made it clear that he never confirmed Ranveer as the next Shaktimaan.

“Ranveer Singh was very eager—desperate, even—to do Shaktimaan. I’ve said many good things about him. But in the end, I had to clarify: I never said he is Shaktimaan,” Khanna stated.

The Delays and Confusion Around the Film’s Future

Addressing the delays, Mukesh explained that the film’s development was affected by external factors:

“For the last four years, people have been asking me this question. Two years were lost to the COVID era, and the other two got tangled in controversy.”

He added that despite Ranveer’s passion, he isn’t certain whether Shaktimaan should return at all, stating:

“I want to see Shaktimaan as Shaktimaan. I’ve lived with that character for 30 years. So today, I can’t tell you whether Shaktimaan is coming or if it even should come.”

Ranveer Singh Reportedly Waited Three Hours to Meet Khanna

Back in November, it was reported that Ranveer Singh waited three hours to meet Khanna in hopes of securing his blessing for the role. While this demonstrated Singh’s dedication, Khanna maintains that no final casting decision was ever made.

Mukesh Khanna Clarifies Rumors About His Own Role

Khanna also addressed rumors that he might reprise the role himself. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

“Why should I say I will be the next Shaktimaan? I am already Shaktimaan. There would be another Shaktimaan only when there is a Shaktimaan. Without me, there cannot be another Shaktimaan.”

He further emphasized that the intention was never to compete with Ranveer or anyone else: