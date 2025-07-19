Mukuhlani appointed ACA chairman, eyes new era for African cricket

New Delhi: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani has been unanimously appointed as the chairman of the Africa Cricket Association (ACA), after serving in the role in an interim capacity since November 2023.

His appointment was confirmed at the ACA’s annual general meeting in Singapore on Friday, where all 23 member associations backed his leadership.

Mukuhlani’s confirmation comes at a pivotal time for African cricket, which is undergoing structural reform. The ACA has recently adopted a new memorandum of incorporation aimed at improving governance and transparency across the continent.

“We stand today at the threshold of a new era for African cricket – an era defined by stronger governance, broader opportunity and renewed ambition,” Mukuhlani said in a statement issued by Zimbabwe Cricket. “Let us continue building on the progress we have made, united by a common purpose and driven by a shared love for the game.”

Among the key initiatives on the ACA’s agenda are the long-awaited launch of a continent-wide Africa T20 competition, the revival of the Afro-Asia Cup, and the integration of cricket into the 2027 Africa Games in Egypt. Cricket made its debut at the Africa Games in 2023 in Ghana, where Zimbabwe won both the men’s and women’s events. South Africa had sent experimental squads, while Zimbabwe fielded an emerging men’s team.

Mukuhlani sees participation in multi-sport events as a strategic step toward growing the game and attracting greater financial and institutional backing. “These engagements are crucial not only for visibility but also for opening new doors of investment, policy support and continental collaboration,” he said.

A seasoned administrator, Mukuhlani has led Zimbabwe Cricket since 2015, earning re-election three times. Under his leadership, ZC has managed to reduce its debt, recover from an ICC suspension over government interference, and secure a place for the women’s team in the ICC’s Future Tours Programme.