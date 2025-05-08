Multiple Blasts Reported in Lahore and Karachi Amid Rising Tensions

A wave of panic swept through Lahore on Thursday morning after three consecutive blasts were reported on Walton Road, according to local media. Residents were seen fleeing their homes and gathering on the streets in fear as clouds of smoke enveloped the area. The explosions, which occurred in quick succession, caused widespread alarm in the city.

Visuals aired by local news channels showed chaotic scenes, with people rushing to safety. Reports also mentioned loud explosion sounds near Askari 5, with smoke seen rising from the Naval College area. In addition, a separate blast was reported in the Burki area of Lahore, mmnews stated.

Blast Heard in Karachi’s Malir Area

Shortly after the Lahore incident, an explosion was heard in the Sharafi Goth area of Malir, Karachi. Though details remain sparse, local residents confirmed hearing a loud noise, further escalating concerns in Pakistan’s key urban centers.

Air Routes Temporarily Shut Down in Lahore and Sialkot

Amid the unfolding situation, commercial flight routes in Lahore and Sialkot were temporarily suspended due to heightened border tensions. Authorities announced that both airports would remain non-operational for civilian air traffic until 12 noon on Thursday.

India Strikes Terror Targets, Pakistan Launches Disinformation Campaign

The explosion reports follow India’s recent military action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to official sources, Indian armed forces struck at least nine targets—four in Pakistan and five in PoK—including the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur.

Since the strikes, Pakistan has intensified its propaganda efforts, circulating misleading videos and false claims that India targeted civilians. The Indian government has refuted these claims and launched a comprehensive fact-checking initiative through the Press Information Bureau (PIB), exposing several fabricated narratives.

Indian Government Issues Stern Warning to Pakistan

In a joint press conference held on Wednesday, Indian military and government officials confirmed that the strikes were precise and non-escalatory, targeting only terror camps. They emphasized that no civilian or military infrastructure was harmed.

However, the Indian government issued a strong warning to Pakistan, urging it to avoid any further provocation that could escalate the current situation.