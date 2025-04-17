Multiple Juice Centres in Hyderabad Found Violating Food Safety Norms

Hyderabad: In a major health and safety operation, food safety inspectors from the Commissioner of Food Safety conducted surprise inspections at several popular juice centres in Hyderabad, uncovering alarming food safety violations. The inspections were conducted under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006.

Juice Centres Operating Without FSSAI License

Three major outlets — A1 Fruit and Juice Shop (Vengalraonagar), KGN Juice Centre (opposite government hospital), and Natural Flavours (Tirumala Towers, Ameerpet) — were found to be operating without a valid FSSAI license. Officials have issued warnings that establishments functioning without a valid license or registration will be shut down after proper notice, as per the provisions of the FSSA, 2006.

Also Read: Delhi Government Cracks Down on ‘Dummy Schooling’ and Unlawful Fee Hikes in Private Schools

A1 Fruit and Juice Shop: Rusty Equipment and Poor Hygiene

Inspectors found multiple violations at A1 Fruit and Juice Shop:

No proper drainage system

Rusty refrigerator and iron knives

No water analysis or pest control reports

No medical certificates for food handlers

Open and unclean dustbins

Coconut Juice Bar: Insects and Rotten Fruits Found

At Coconut Juice Bar (Vinata Complex), food safety teams discovered:

Presence of insects, cockroaches , and rotten fruits in the refrigerator

, and in the refrigerator No pest control or medical records

Unhygienic food preparation area

Open garbage bins posing a contamination risk

KGN Juice Centre: Spoiled Food and Infestation

The KGN Juice Centre was found to have:

Preparation area infested with houseflies

Spoiled fruit salad stored for consumption

Unlabelled food articles

Extremely unhygienic premises

Natural Flavours: Expired Products and Contaminated Storage

At Natural Flavours in Ameerpet, inspectors noted:

No pest control, medical, or water analysis records

Expired syrups including pineapple, blackcurrant, and orange crush

including pineapple, blackcurrant, and orange crush Soda bottles with no manufacturing or expiry date

Cockroach-infested refrigerator

Food handlers without head caps or aprons

Open dustbins inside the premises

Bombay Juice Centre: Rotten Produce and Tobacco Use by Staff

The inspection of Bombay Juice Centre (Metro Pillar No. C 1443, Ameerpet) revealed:

No pest control or water testing records

Rusty refrigerator storing rotten fruits and vegetables

Unlabelled food items

Food handlers chewing tobacco during preparation, posing a serious health risk

Action Underway Against Violators

The Commissioner of Food Safety has made it clear that strict action will be taken against all establishments violating food safety laws. Consumers are advised to remain vigilant and report unhygienic practices at eateries to the concerned authorities.