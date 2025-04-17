Multiple Juice Centres in Hyderabad Found Violating Food Safety Norms
Hyderabad: In a major health and safety operation, food safety inspectors from the Commissioner of Food Safety conducted surprise inspections at several popular juice centres in Hyderabad, uncovering alarming food safety violations. The inspections were conducted under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006.
Juice Centres Operating Without FSSAI License
Three major outlets — A1 Fruit and Juice Shop (Vengalraonagar), KGN Juice Centre (opposite government hospital), and Natural Flavours (Tirumala Towers, Ameerpet) — were found to be operating without a valid FSSAI license. Officials have issued warnings that establishments functioning without a valid license or registration will be shut down after proper notice, as per the provisions of the FSSA, 2006.
A1 Fruit and Juice Shop: Rusty Equipment and Poor Hygiene
Inspectors found multiple violations at A1 Fruit and Juice Shop:
- No proper drainage system
- Rusty refrigerator and iron knives
- No water analysis or pest control reports
- No medical certificates for food handlers
- Open and unclean dustbins
Coconut Juice Bar: Insects and Rotten Fruits Found
At Coconut Juice Bar (Vinata Complex), food safety teams discovered:
- Presence of insects, cockroaches, and rotten fruits in the refrigerator
- No pest control or medical records
- Unhygienic food preparation area
- Open garbage bins posing a contamination risk
KGN Juice Centre: Spoiled Food and Infestation
The KGN Juice Centre was found to have:
- Preparation area infested with houseflies
- Spoiled fruit salad stored for consumption
- Unlabelled food articles
- Extremely unhygienic premises
Natural Flavours: Expired Products and Contaminated Storage
At Natural Flavours in Ameerpet, inspectors noted:
- No pest control, medical, or water analysis records
- Expired syrups including pineapple, blackcurrant, and orange crush
- Soda bottles with no manufacturing or expiry date
- Cockroach-infested refrigerator
- Food handlers without head caps or aprons
- Open dustbins inside the premises
Bombay Juice Centre: Rotten Produce and Tobacco Use by Staff
The inspection of Bombay Juice Centre (Metro Pillar No. C 1443, Ameerpet) revealed:
- No pest control or water testing records
- Rusty refrigerator storing rotten fruits and vegetables
- Unlabelled food items
- Food handlers chewing tobacco during preparation, posing a serious health risk
Action Underway Against Violators
The Commissioner of Food Safety has made it clear that strict action will be taken against all establishments violating food safety laws. Consumers are advised to remain vigilant and report unhygienic practices at eateries to the concerned authorities.