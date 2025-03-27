Multiple US airstrikes hit Yemen’s Houthi-held capital Sanaa

Sanaa: The US military conducted a series of airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthi-held capital, Sanaa, marking the latest escalation in the ongoing conflict. According to local residents and the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, the strikes targeted multiple military locations in the city.

The US airstrikes hit strategic military sites in southern, northern, and northeastern parts of Sanaa. Three airstrikes struck the Jarban area in the Sanhan district, located in the southern part of the city. Additionally, two airstrikes targeted the al-Jumaymah area in the Bani Hushaysh district, situated northeast of Sanaa. Two other strikes hit the al-Daylami air base in the northern section of the capital.

Explosions and No Immediate Casualties Reported

The targeted locations are known military sites, and local residents reported hearing explosions following the strikes. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties. The Houthi group, which controls Sanaa and several northern provinces of Yemen, rarely discloses details about losses incurred during such strikes.

The US Central Command has yet to release an official statement regarding the recent airstrikes.

Background of the US-Houthi Military Tensions

These airstrikes come two weeks after the US naval forces in the Red Sea launched a series of strikes against Houthi targets. The current strikes are part of a broader military campaign initiated by US forces in mid-March, targeting Houthi-controlled regions in northern Yemen.

Earlier, the Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, confirmed in a televised statement that the group had launched its own rocket and drone attacks on Israeli military targets and the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern Red Sea.

Ongoing Tensions and Houthi’s Vow of Retaliation

The Houthi group has vowed to continue its military actions in response to what it calls “American aggression” and in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The Houthi leadership has specifically targeted Israeli sites and ships in the Red Sea as part of their broader strategy of retaliation.

Escalating Conflict in Yemen

The airstrikes mark a further intensification of military exchanges between the US and the Houthi forces. As the conflict in Yemen continues, the growing military confrontation in the Red Sea and across the region signals the ongoing volatility and the complexities of international involvement in the Yemeni war.