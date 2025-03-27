Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Luxury Car Hit by BEST Bus

Mumbai: A BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus reportedly collided with Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s luxury car in Juhu on Wednesday.

According to officials, the accident caused no injuries and no major damage to the vehicle.

Accident Caught on Camera

The incident, which took place in Juhu, Mumbai , was caught on video and has since gone viral on social media .

. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not inside the vehicle at the time of the accident, sources confirmed.

No Police Case Registered

Authorities have stated that since there were no casualties or significant damage, no official complaint or FIR has been filed. The car remained stationary for a brief moment before leaving the scene.

Social Media Buzz

The viral video has sparked online discussions, with many questioning road safety measures and traffic regulations in Mumbai.