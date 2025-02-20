Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes MD Drugs Worth Rs 10 Crore, Two Arrested

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two individuals and seized a large consignment of MD (Mephedrone) drugs worth Rs 10.08 crore in the international market.

The operation was conducted in the Dadar area, marking a significant success in the fight against narcotics.

Crime Branch’s Swift Operation in Dadar

According to police officials, the raid was conducted based on intelligence provided by a senior officer and renowned encounter specialist, Daya Nayak. Acting on the tip-off, a team from the Crime Branch Unit 9 raided a guest house near the Dadar railway station.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of 5 kg 40 grams of Mephedrone—a synthetic stimulant classified as a New Psychoactive Substance (NPS).

The arrested individuals have been identified as Jahangir Sheikh (29) and Senual Sheikh (28). Both were found in possession of a commercial quantity of the illegal substance, leading to their immediate detention.

Daring Escape Attempt Foiled by Mumbai Police

As the Crime Branch team moved in, the accused attempted to escape the premises but were swiftly apprehended by the officers.

A thorough search of the guest house led to the discovery of the contraband. Given the nature and volume of the seized drugs, the case falls under stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Following the seizure, a case was registered at Matunga Police Station under Sections 8(C), 22(C), and 29 of the NDPS Act. With due legal permissions, the Crime Branch Unit 9 has taken over the investigation to trace the source and distribution network of this massive drug consignment.

Daya Nayak’s Role in Crime Fighting

Daya Nayak, a veteran officer, has been instrumental in Mumbai’s fight against organized crime. Known for his fearless approach, Nayak gained prominence in the late 1990s for neutralizing gangsters linked to the Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan underworld syndicates.

His latest involvement in dismantling this drug network is another testament to his unwavering commitment to law enforcement.

Understanding Mephedrone (MD) and Its Dangers

Mephedrone, commonly referred to as MD or Meow Meow, is a synthetic stimulant known to mimic the effects of methamphetamine and MDMA (Ecstasy). Due to its euphoric and stimulant properties, MD has gained popularity in the illegal drug market. However, the drug poses severe health risks, including:

Paranoia and hallucinations

Increased heart rate and hypertension

Psychotic episodes

Addiction and withdrawal symptoms

Ongoing Investigation into Drug Cartel

The Mumbai Crime Branch is now working to trace the origin of the drug consignment and identify other individuals linked to the illicit drug trade. Officials suspect that the seized drugs were part of a larger trafficking operation, with links to both local and international drug networks.

Authorities have intensified their efforts to dismantle drug distribution chains in Mumbai and across Maharashtra. Further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

Public Awareness and Law Enforcement Efforts

The police urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious drug-related activities. Mumbai’s law enforcement agencies are committed to eradicating the narcotics menace and ensuring a safer environment for the city’s residents.

This latest drug bust serves as a strong warning to those involved in drug trafficking. The Mumbai Crime Branch remains steadfast in its mission to combat organized crime and curb the spread of illicit substances in the city.

