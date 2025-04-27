Mumbai Indians Crush LSG by 54 Runs for Fifth Straight Win

Mumbai – Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their dominant run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a resounding 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, marking their fifth consecutive win.

Suryakumar Yadav, Rickelton Power MI to 215

MI posted an imposing total of 215 for 7 after being put in to bat. Suryakumar Yadav dazzled once again, smashing a 28-ball 54, his third fifty of the season, and crossed the 400-run mark to become the tournament’s leading run-scorer. Ryan Rickelton also starred with a fluent 58 off 32 balls, setting a solid foundation alongside Will Jacks (29).

Despite the early dismissal of Rohit Sharma (12), MI maintained a brisk scoring rate throughout, thanks to Rickelton’s aggressive stroke play and Suryakumar’s finishing prowess.

Bumrah Wrecks LSG Batting Line-up

Defending the strong total, Mumbai Indians’ bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, dismantled LSG’s batting order. Bumrah returned with brilliant figures of 4-0-22-4, including a decisive three-wicket burst in the 16th over that effectively sealed the match.

In the process, Bumrah overtook Lasith Malinga’s record to become MI’s all-time leading wicket-taker in IPL history.

LSG Struggle Despite Marsh’s Resistance

Chasing 216, LSG were bowled out for 161. Captain Rishabh Pant had another forgettable outing, dismissed for just 4. Nicholas Pooran (21) showed flashes of brilliance but fell to Will Jacks, who also claimed Pant’s wicket.

Mitchell Marsh top-scored for LSG with a 24-ball 34 but struggled to build momentum as wickets tumbled around him. Trent Boult (3/20) added to LSG’s woes by removing Marsh and picking two more wickets at the death.

Mumbai Indians’ All-Round Show

It was a complete team performance for MI. The batting firepower of Suryakumar and Rickelton, combined with clinical bowling by Bumrah, Boult, and Jacks, ensured LSG never got into the chase.

LSG’s decision to bowl first backfired as the surface proved ideal for batting, with their bowlers unable to contain MI’s aggressive batting lineup.