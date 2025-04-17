IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by Four Wickets

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians registered a four-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2025 clash at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Chasing a target of 163, MI reached 166 for 6 in 18.1 overs, with Will Jacks top-scoring with a well-paced 36 off 26 balls.

Contributions Across the Board Help MI Seal Win

Along with Jacks, Ryan Rickelton added 31 runs while senior pros Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 26 each. Captain Hardik Pandya played a crucial late cameo, smashing 21 off just nine deliveries to close out the match with 11 balls to spare.

Cummins’ Efforts Go in Vain Despite Three-Wicket Haul

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins was the standout bowler, finishing with figures of 3 for 26. Eshan Malinga supported well with two wickets, but their efforts were not enough to prevent MI from clinching victory.

SRH Post 162 After Steady Start and Late Flourish

Earlier, after being put into bat, SRH posted a competitive 162 for 5. Abhishek Sharma anchored the innings with 40 off 28 balls, while Heinrich Klaasen scored 37. Travis Head (28), Nitish Kumar Reddy (19), and Aniket Verma (18 off 8) added valuable runs to push the total past 160.

Brief Scores: