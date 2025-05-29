Mumbai Indians Eye Sixth Title as Gujarat Titans Grapple with Injuries Ahead of IPL 2025 Eliminator

Chandigarh: The stage is set for a high-octane IPL 2025 Eliminator clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on May 30. With a spot in the Qualifier 2 at stake, the contest pits Mumbai’s resilience and bench strength against Gujarat’s injury-ridden lineup and recent dip in form.

Mumbai Indians Banking on Experience and Form

Despite a shaky start to the season, losing three of their first four matches, Mumbai Indians bounced back in style with seven wins from their last eight games. This turnaround reflects their hallmark trait — rising under pressure — a quality that has seen them clinch five IPL titles in the past.

Also Read: India vs England Test Series 2025: Pujara, Pathan Weigh In on Young Squad and New Leadership

Even without key overseas players Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks, Mumbai remain a formidable unit. Jonny Bairstow is expected to open the innings with Rohit Sharma, while Suryakumar Yadav’s red-hot form continues to anchor the middle order. The return of Tilak Varma to his preferred No. 3 position is a significant boost, adding both stability and aggression.

The likes of Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir add firepower in the latter stages of the innings, capable of swinging the match at crucial moments.

Bumrah-Boult Duo to Lead Mumbai’s Bowling Attack

Mumbai’s bowling attack is spearheaded by the deadly pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Bumrah, with 17 wickets at an economy of just 6.33, has been a standout performer this season. Boult’s experience and early breakthroughs will be crucial in setting the tone.

Mitchell Santner’s re-emergence as a key spin option adds variety to MI’s attack, especially on the balanced Mullanpur track which is expected to assist both pacers and spinners.

Gujarat Titans Reeling from Injuries and Poor Form

Gujarat Titans, who were early table-toppers, have stumbled at a critical stage with two consecutive heavy defeats pushing them to third place. The unavailability of Jos Buttler due to national duty is a massive blow to their top order, leaving a void difficult to fill.

Kusal Mendis will step in, but the lack of explosiveness compared to Buttler is a concern. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan remain reliable, but the middle order — featuring Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan — must deliver under pressure, something they’ve struggled with in recent outings.

Bowling Unit Faces a Stern Test

On the bowling front, GT’s hopes rest on Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. However, the inconsistent form of Rashid Khan and Arshad Khan has been worrying. Against a strong MI batting lineup, Gujarat’s bowlers will need to lift their performance significantly to remain in contention.

Pitch and Weather Report

The Mullanpur pitch is expected to provide a fair contest between bat and ball. Early movement for pacers and grip for spinners in the middle overs is likely. Historically, teams batting first have had an edge here, making the toss a potentially game-defining moment.

Weather forecasts predict clear skies and dry conditions, ensuring a full game without interruptions, though players will have to contend with heat and humidity.

Who Has the Upper Hand?

While Gujarat Titans cannot be counted out, especially with talent like Gill and Sudharsan in their ranks, Mumbai Indians appear better prepared for the high-pressure environment of the playoffs. Their depth, recent form, and experience in knockout fixtures make them slight favourites heading into Thursday’s Eliminator.

With a spot in the next round hanging in the balance, fans can expect a thrilling encounter as MI’s composure faces off against GT’s urgency to bounce back.