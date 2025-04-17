IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Restrict SRH to 162/5 with Disciplined Bowling at Wankhede

Mumbai: A disciplined and tactical bowling performance helped Mumbai Indians hold Sunrisers Hyderabad to 162/5 in Match 33 of the IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Mumbai Bowlers Dominate on a Bouncy Track

After MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl, the hosts took full advantage of the pitch conditions that offered extra bounce and some assistance. Will Jacks impressed with figures of 2-14 in three overs, while Jasprit Bumrah (1-21), Trent Boult (1-29), and Hardik Pandya (1-42) also chipped in.

SRH, who recently chased down 246 at home against Punjab Kings, struggled to build momentum and settled for a modest score in conditions where dew could play a key role in the second innings.

Early Drama in Powerplay

SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head survived early scares in a tense first over by Deepak Chahar. Abhishek’s edge burst through Will Jacks’ hands at slip, while Head narrowly escaped being caught at midwicket.

Abhishek then took charge, hitting three consecutive fours off Chahar in the fifth over. SRH ended the powerplay at 46/0, and the pair raised a steady opening partnership.

Hardik Strikes First, Jacks Cleans Up the Middle

Despite limping with an ankle niggle, Hardik Pandya struck with his very first delivery post-treatment, removing Abhishek Sharma for 40 (28 balls, 7 fours). Soon after, Will Jacks dismissed Travis Head (28 off 29 balls), who holed out to long-off.

Jacks continued his impact by stumping Ishan Kishan for just two, while SRH’s middle order tried to stabilize.

Late Flourish Fails to Take SRH Past 170

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen added crucial runs, but boundaries were hard to come by. Klaasen provided a late push, smashing Deepak Chahar for 21 runs in the 18th over.

However, Jasprit Bumrah ended Klaasen’s stay with a perfect yorker that hit the off stump. Aniket Verma and Pat Cummins added a few lusty blows in the final overs to help SRH post 162/5.

Brief Score:

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 162/5 in 20 overs

(Abhishek Sharma 40, Heinrich Klaasen 37; Will Jacks 2-14, Jasprit Bumrah 1-21)

vs Mumbai Indians