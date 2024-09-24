Mumbai TC suspended after his adverse remarks against communities

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) has suspended a Mumbai-based Ticket Collector after an audio clip surfaced wherein, he is purportedly heard making objectionable remarks against Maharashtra natives and a minority community.

Ticket Collector (TC) Ashish Pande, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Mumbai’s Vikhroli area, was suspended on Sunday, pending an inquiry, the WR’s Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) said after the clip’s content triggered an uproar.

The audio clip was on Sunday posted on X by a social media user and it quickly went viral.

In the clip, Pande is purportedly heard making disparaging remarks against Maharashtrians and a minority community.

Responding swiftly, the Western Railway announced the TC’s suspension on Sunday and ordered an inquiry.

“We take this matter very seriously. The staff commenting adversely about the religious community and Maharashtrians has been suspended immediately, pending an inquiry. A thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure accountability,” the DRM said on X while replying to clip-related comments.

“Appropriate actions will be determined based on the findings to uphold our standards and ensure the integrity of our services,” the official added.