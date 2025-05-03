Shimla Mosque Case: Municipal Court Directs Razing of Entire Five-Storey Mosque

Shimla: The Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner’s Court has ordered the complete demolition of the five-storey Sanjauli Mosque, declaring the entire structure unauthorised. The decision comes after years of protests by local residents and Hindu groups who alleged that the mosque was built illegally.

Court Cites Lack of Legal Documents

On October 5, 2024, the court had previously directed the demolition of the top three floors and asked the Waqf Board to produce sanctioned plans for the remaining two. However, according to Advocate Jagat Pal, representing local petitioners, the Waqf Board failed to submit any ownership documents or legal construction approvals.

Following the failure to comply, Municipal Commissioner Bhupendra Atri issued an order for the demolition of the entire mosque. The Himachal Pradesh High Court had earlier instructed the Commissioner to conclude the case by May 8, prompting the final ruling.

Partial Demolition Already Underway

According to officials, some demolition work had already begun. The roof, two lanterns from the fourth floor, and walls from two other storeys had been removed after the earlier court order. The new ruling now mandates the complete dismantling of the mosque structure.

Waqf Board Claims Pre-1947 Existence

The Waqf Board’s advocate argued that the mosque had existed before 1947 and was reconstructed after demolishing the original. However, the court questioned why no approval was sought from the municipal body for the reconstruction and deemed the construction a violation of building norms.

Demolition work is expected to continue in compliance with the Commissioner’s latest order.