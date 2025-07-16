Telangana CM and MLC K. Kavitha Mourn the Passing of Senior Munsif Daily Photojournalist Shaik Naseer

Hyderabad: Munsif Daily Photojournalist Shaik Naseer: Telangana Jagruthi President and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha expressed deep sorrow over the demise of senior photojournalist Shaik Naseer. In a condolence message, Kavitha stated she was deeply saddened by the passing of Shaik Naseer, who served as a senior photojournalist at The Munsif Daily.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kavitha offered heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul. She paid rich tributes to his decades-long service in journalism and called him a “talented and responsible journalist whose absence will be felt across media circles.”

Munsif Daily Photojournalist Shaik Naseer: CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shaik Naseer. In a message, he noted that Naseer, who worked with multiple media organizations including The Munsif Daily, carved a unique identity in photojournalism over nearly four decades.

Calling his death an irreparable loss to the field of journalism, CM Revanth prayed for his soul’s peace and extended his sympathies to the grieving family.

Leaders, Journalists Mourn the Loss

Several prominent political leaders and members of the media fraternity expressed their sadness over the demise of Shaik Naseer. Journalists, photographers, editors, and public representatives from various parties recalled his dedication, work ethic, and respectful demeanor.

From grassroots-level press photographers to senior media editors, many described him as a “mentor and a guide” who helped shape the field of photojournalism in Hyderabad. His work captured many defining moments of Telangana’s political and social landscape.

A Pillar of Photojournalism

Shaik Naseer was known for his commitment and visual storytelling that spanned four decades. His camera lens bore witness to major political rallies, social events, and daily life across Telangana. Colleagues remember him not only for his technical skill but for his humility and dedication to truth.

Final Tributes

As the news of his demise spread, tributes poured in from political figures, media colleagues, and admirers across Telangana. The journalistic community came together in mourning, stating that Shaik Naseer’s legacy will live on through the countless images he captured and the inspiration he provided to the next generation of photojournalists.

May his soul rest in peace.