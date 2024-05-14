Delhi

Murder accused on run for 27 years held from Delhi

Thane: The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have arrested a man from Delhi in connection with a 27-year-old murder case, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, the accused, Mewalal alias Pannalal Murat Chouhan (52), was apprehended from Swarup Nagar in Delhi on Sunday, assistant commissioner of police (Crime) Madan Ballal told PTI.

As per case details, Chouhan and two other accused attacked and killed Dharamnath Ramshankar Pandey following a petty quarrel in Bhayander on October 5, 1997, he said.

A case of murder was registered with the Bhayander police station, and one of the accused, Vjyasngh Sriramshigh Chouhan, was arrested on the same day, while the others had remained absconding since then, the official said.

The police received information about Chouhan’s whereabouts in Delhi and arrested him, he said.

The police are now on the hunt for the third accused, Ramdular Pal, the official said.

