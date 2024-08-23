Murder case filed against cricketer Shakib

Dhaka: A murder complaint has been filed against cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and actor Ferdous Ahmed, both former Awami League MPs in the 12th parliament, media reports said.

Rafiqul Islam, the dead Rubel’s father, filed the case on Thursday at Dhaka’s Adabor police station.

Shakib is the 28th accused in the case, while Ferdous is accuser number 55.

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader, and 154 others are also indicted. Around 400-500 unidentified people are also accused, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

According to the court statement, on August 5, Rubel took part in a protest march on Ring Road in Adabor. During the rally, someone allegedly fired rounds into the crowd as part of a criminal conspiracy, injuring Rubel in the chest and belly.

He was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on August 7.