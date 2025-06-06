Murder in Bachupally: Nepalese Woman Found Stuffed in Trolley Bag, Partner Arrested

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a Nepalese woman was found dead inside a trolley bag in the Bachupally area of Hyderabad. The woman’s live-in partner, identified as Vijay Toppa alias Wilson, has been arrested by the police for her murder.

Couple Met on Facebook, Lived Together Since April

According to the police, the accused and the victim, both residents of Indiramma Colony in Bowrampet, had connected through Facebook and began living together in April 2025. Their relationship took a tragic turn following a heated argument over the woman’s pregnancy.

Murder Took Place on May 23, Body Discovered on June 4

During the argument on May 23, Wilson allegedly strangled the woman to death. He then placed her body in a trolley bag and abandoned it in a deserted area of Bachupally. The bag remained unnoticed until June 4, when locals discovered it and informed authorities.

Police Investigation and Arrest

The Bachupally police launched an investigation immediately. Based on clues and neighborhood CCTV footage, they arrested Vijay Toppa on June 5. During interrogation, he confessed to the murder. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Public Outcry and Safety Concerns

This tragic incident has sparked public concern regarding women’s safety in live-in relationships and the increasing number of crimes stemming from domestic disputes. Authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.