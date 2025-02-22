Watch: Shocking Murder in Hyderabad: Son Brutally Kills Father in Broad Daylight

A horrifying incident unfolded in Hyderabad’s Medchal district, where a son mercilessly murdered his father in broad daylight. The gruesome attack took place in public view, as the accused repeatedly stabbed his father, leading to his tragic death.

Victim and Accused Details

The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Arelli Mogli, was a resident of Lalapet, Secunderabad, and worked at a Packers and Movers company, where his son, Sai Kumar, was also employed. According to reports, Mogli was addicted to alcohol and frequently quarreled at home, leading to ongoing disputes with his son, especially over property matters. Fed up with these issues, Sai Kumar allegedly planned to eliminate his father.

Also Read: Uppal Footpaths Reclaimed: GHMC Demolishes Illegal Structures!

Murder Caught on CCTV

On Saturday afternoon, as Mogli was traveling by bus from Lalapet, Sai Kumar secretly followed him. When Mogli got off at the ECIL bus terminal, Sai Kumar launched a brutal knife attack from behind. In a horrifying act, he stabbed his father 15 times, leaving him critically injured.

Onlookers immediately rushed the wounded Mogli to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. The entire crime was captured on CCTV cameras, leading to Sai Kumar’s swift arrest by the police.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched an in-depth investigation into the brutal murder, which has sent shockwaves across the region. The heinous crime has created fear and panic in the locality, as authorities continue their probe into the case.