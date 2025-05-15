Murder in KPHB: Rejected Lover Plots Revenge, Kills Woman’s Husband

Hyderabad: A tragic incident of premeditated murder unfolded in KPHB Colony, Hyderabad, where a man was fatally stabbed in the chest by an individual who held a long-standing grudge over a failed love affair.

Love Rejected, Revenge Planned

The accused, Pampena Ayyappa Swamy alias Pavan (A-1), a native of Andhra Pradesh who studied up to the 9th standard, had fallen in love with a girl during his early years. However, his proposal was rejected by the girl’s mother, who instead married her off to Kalla Venkata Ramana (32), the deceased. The rejection deeply disturbed A-1, who turned to alcohol and became increasingly resentful.

Conspiracy With Friends Over Drinks

A-1 shared his anguish and desire for revenge with his brother-in-law, Gubbala Shiva Rama Krishna alias Ganesh (A-2). The two, along with other accomplices – A-3, A-4, and a Juvenile in Conflict with Law (JCL) – allegedly conspired to murder Ramana. They discussed and planned the act during a drinking session, agreeing to assist A-1 in executing the crime.

Surveillance and Execution

Six months ago, the deceased couple had moved to KPHB Colony. Upon discovering this, A-1 resumed following the woman he once loved. After being warned by Ramana and his co-brother, A-1 resolved to commit the murder. On May 11, the group assembled near KSR Ayyappa Enclave. They created a disturbance, hurling abuses at the deceased’s relatives to draw him out. When Ramana came to intervene, A-1 approached and stabbed him in the chest, causing him to collapse and die on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Swift Police Action

Following the murder, all the accused fled the scene. However, the KPHB Police, under the supervision of Dy. Commissioner of Police Suresh Kumar IPS, ACP K. Srinivasa Rao, SHO S. Rajashekar Reddy, DI K. Ravikumar, and the KPHB station staff, successfully apprehended the accused.