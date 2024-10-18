Musi Displaced Families Still Await Rs. 25,000 Relief Amid Festival Delays

Hyderabad: The lives of the Musi floodplain residents are sustained through hard work, relying on manual labor to survive. These hardworking individuals had built their homes in the Musi river’s flood-prone areas, only to see them demolished by the Revanth-led government. A total of 262 families, who lost their homes, were forcibly relocated to double-bedroom houses. However, these families are now struggling, as they are unable to find stable employment. The government had promised to provide Rs. 25,000 as compensation to those who vacated their homes, stating that the money would be distributed by October 2. Unfortunately, the financial assistance has not been disbursed to this day.

For those suddenly rendered homeless, this money could provide some much-needed relief, yet they still haven’t received it. When the victims ask the authorities when they will receive the compensation, they are told it will be given after the festival season. The victims, however, lament that the same promises were made before the Dussehra festival, and now they are being told they will receive it after Diwali. People’s organizations have sharply criticized the government, accusing it of further tormenting the victims by delaying aid instead of providing immediate relief to those who lost their homes.

Officials have scheduled a check distribution event as part of the Musi Rehabilitation Program at Prajabhavan on Friday at 11 a.m. However, it is notable that the revenue officials responsible for selecting the beneficiaries appear to be uninformed about the event. Some officials suggest that Rs. 2 lakh checks may be issued through women’s self-help groups, while others believe it might be the Rs. 25,000 aid that was promised. Confusion reigns, as the beneficiaries themselves are unaware of the details regarding the check distribution.

Despite Chief Minister Revanth Reddy repeatedly emphasizing in meetings that demolishing homes in the Musi floodplain is inevitable, the victims remain fearful and anxious. Those who have already lost their homes and haven’t received the promised assistance are struggling to sleep at night, haunted by the red “RB-X” demolition marks painted on their homes. Large joint families have been crammed into single double-bedroom units, and they are finding it hard to manage their daily lives. Those still facing eviction fear they will meet the same unfortunate fate as others who have already lost their homes, and they are deeply worried about their future.