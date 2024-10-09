“Musi kay naam par museebat la diye” KTR accuses govt of implementing ‘bulldozer culture’ in Telangana

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao has accused the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Telangana, of disrupting the festive atmosphere during Bathukamma and Dasara through its recent demolition drives.

Musi kay naam par museebat la diye,” he remarked, referring to the ongoing demolitions in the State.

Speaking at an event in the Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday where senior Congress leader Mohammed Alauddin Patel and hundreds of his followers from Serilingampally joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at the instance of party senior leader Shaik Abdullah Sohail, KTR criticised the Congress government’s approach.

KTR extended festive wishes to the people of Telangana and lamented the absence of a true celebratory environment.

If KCR was the Chief Minister, farmers would have already received financial assistance, and women would have received their Bathukamma sarees by now. This year, there’s no festive cheer. Instead, a climate of fear has been created with bulldozers,” KTR remarked.

He recalled an incident in Warangal where locals mistook an official’s visit to a Bathukamma ghat for an attempt to demolish houses, highlighting the growing distrust and anxiety among the public.

We thought only Uttar Pradesh had a ‘bulldozer CM,’ but now the Congress government in Telangana has also adopted this culture,” he added.

KTR attacked the Congress leaders, accusing them of betraying public trust by failing to keep key promises. He said the people, frustrated by the current administration, are now recalling the governance of KCR.

Congress came to power by making false promises, including the assurance of 2 lakh jobs and financial stability. But today, every sector is unhappy with their 10-month rule,” KTR remarked.

He also criticised the Congress party for not delivering on its promised loan waiver.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had personally guaranteed a Rs 2 lakh loan waiver by December 9, on Sonia Gandhi’s birthday. But this hasn’t been fulfilled, leaving farmers and the public dissatisfied,” KTR added.

KTR further stated that people are now remembering KCR’s governance and expressed dissatisfaction with the Congress’s 10-month rule.

He criticised the Congress for failing to fulfill its promises, pointing out that Rahul Gandhi had assured loan waivers on December 9, Sonia Gandhi’s birthday, but that promise remains unfulfilled.

He also reiterated that the Congress cheated farmers, youth, and women, citing unfulfilled promises such as Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme, 2 lakh jobs for the youth, and doubling pensions to Rs 4,000.

Congress even promised one tola of gold with Shadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes, but none of these assurances have been met,” he pointed out, mentioning that auto drivers, who were promised financial assistance, have received nothing.

The BRS working president criticised the Congress for prioritising large projects like the Rs 1.50 lakh crore Musi Riverfront project over fulfilling promises. “They are spending on the Musi project to earn commissions, while farmers are told to take their complaints to the Collector,” he added.