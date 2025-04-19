Musi River Rejuvenation, Metro Expansion, Regional Ring Road Vital for Telangana’s Growth: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday emphasized that the rejuvenation of the Musi River, expansion of the Metro Rail network, and completion of the Regional Ring Road and Radial roads projects are key components in the state’s roadmap for sustainable development.

Speaking from Japan, CM Highlights Vision for Telangana

Addressing an event organised by the Japan Telugu Federation during his visit to Japan, CM Revanth Reddy underlined Telangana’s remarkable progress in the IT and pharmaceutical sectors and reiterated the state’s ambition to “compete with the world” in all spheres of development.

Plans for Dry Port to Boost Trade Connectivity

Reddy revealed the government’s plan to develop a “Dry Port” in Telangana, supported by a dedicated National Highway and railway corridor connecting to the Machilipatnam port in Andhra Pradesh. This initiative aims to enhance the state’s trade capabilities, given its landlocked nature.

Musi River Cleanup Faces Political Resistance

Referring to his visit to Tokyo’s riverfront, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the pollution levels in Hyderabad’s Musi river and alleged that certain political elements in Telangana are obstructing its rejuvenation. He cited Delhi’s severe air pollution issues as a warning sign and stressed the need for proactive environmental measures.

Urban Infrastructure Projects to Drive Growth

“The Musi project, Metro Rail expansion, Regional Ring Road and Radial roads are being considered the most important to the progress of Telangana,” he stated, highlighting how urban infrastructure will play a central role in economic development and quality of life improvements.

Call for Support from Global Telugu Community

Reddy also appealed to the Telugu diaspora in Japan to support the state’s development initiatives by sharing innovative ideas and contributing to the growth mission. He reiterated the state government’s goal to attract major investments and generate large-scale employment through industrial growth.