Hyderabad: Bridges, Theme Parks, and Amphitheaters: Revanth’s Musi Project Set to Redefine Urban Tourism

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite the works under the ambitious Musi River rejuvenation project, emphasizing the need for world-class infrastructure and ecological restoration.

Focus on Bridge and Island Development Near Mir Alam Tank

In a high-level review meeting held at the Command Control Center, the Chief Minister examined the prototype designs for a two-and-a-half-kilometer bridge to be built over the Mir Alam Tank. Officials presented the conceptual designs via a PowerPoint presentation prepared by consulting agencies.

Revanth Reddy instructed that tenders for the bridge be floated in June and stressed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) must be prepared immediately, incorporating all necessary surveys, proposals, and technical designs.

Vision Inspired by Global Models

The Chief Minister emphasized that the bridge and surrounding areas should be developed in an impressive manner, prioritizing safety and aesthetics to attract tourists. He proposed the development of three island-like areas near Mir Alam Tank with features such as a bird sanctuary, artificial waterfalls, and scenic attractions modeled after Singapore’s iconic Gardens by the Bay.

Multi-Purpose Tourist and Cultural Zones

Revanth Reddy suggested including convention centers for weddings, adventure parks, theme parks, and an amphitheater in the DPR. He recommended adopting the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for executing the project and called for proposals that include water purification strategies for the tank.

Integration with Zoo Park Development

The Chief Minister directed that the development of the islands be linked with the nearby zoo park, incorporating the newly proposed Mir Alam Bridge. He also asked officials to explore all options in consultation with zoo authorities to enhance the zoo’s appeal while adhering to regulations.

Senior Officials Participate in Review Meeting

The review meeting was attended by Government Advisors Vem Narender Reddy and Srinivasa Raju, Municipal Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, Musi River Development Corporation JMD Gauthami, and other senior officials.

Revanth Reddy concluded by urging swift progress and detailed planning to transform the Musi corridor into a vibrant urban, ecological, and tourism hotspot.