Musi Project: Will Over 2,000 Illegal Structures Along the River Be Demolished?

Hyderabad: Is the government executing a secret plan behind the demolition of illegal constructions along the Musi River? Were JCBs and bulldozers deployed to initiate large-scale demolitions? Political analysts suggest that instead of using bulldozers, the government employed laborers to avoid taking responsibility for the demolitions.

As part of this strategy, around 90 workers were sent to demolish homes in Musi Nagar and Shankar Nagar, and they were paid ₹2.4 lakh for their work. This payment raises questions about the real plan behind the demolitions. If the residents were tearing down their own homes, who paid the laborers, and where did the money come from? This is now a topic of debate. Some officials claim that a local AIMIM MLA funded the laborers and informed the authorities that the payment should come from the revenue department.

Meanwhile, authorities are preparing to issue tenders to clear the demolition debris. A file for the allocation of funds has been submitted to the collector for approval.

During the demolition of 150 houses, officials faced numerous challenges. There is ongoing debate about whether all 2,166 illegal constructions along the riverbank will be demolished. The complete removal of these structures seems nearly impossible. In this situation, are further demolitions even possible? These are the questions troubling officials. A team of officers from various departments has been formed to monitor the demolition process and provide regular updates to senior officials.

On the other hand, some local MLAs are opposing the demolitions in certain areas, creating confusion among officials about how to proceed.

Residents along the Musi River are protesting against the demolition of their homes and have approached the court. Residents of Patel Burj are particularly upset, as even temples have been marked for demolition. The court has issued a stay order and instructed officials to follow legal procedures.

Victims of the demolition say that the double-bedroom homes allocated by the government lack basic amenities, causing significant hardships. Joint families are finding it difficult to live in the single double-bedroom units allotted to them. The removal of 2,166 constructions along the river has become a complex issue for the authorities, leading the government to halt the process temporarily.