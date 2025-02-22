Hyderabad: Musi Project Demolitions Spark Protests in Malakpet, Residents Demand Fair Housing

Hyderabad’s Malakpet area witnessed heightened tensions as demolition drives under the Musi River Project faced fierce opposition from local residents. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has ramped up its efforts to clear encroachments as part of the Telangana government’s ambitious river restoration initiative.

However, affected residents took to the streets in protest, accusing authorities of inadequate rehabilitation measures. They claimed that despite each structure accommodating multiple families, the government is offering just one double-bedroom house per demolished structure. Protesters demanded that each displaced family be provided with separate housing to prevent large-scale homelessness.

Government Pushes Ahead Despite Resistance

The Telangana government has set a 2030 deadline for the completion of the Musi Project, which includes the construction of a major pipeline from Mallanna Sagar to supply clean water to the river. Officials maintain that rehabilitation efforts are being carried out fairly and that all displaced residents will receive necessary support.

Despite the backlash, the project has received backing from BJP leaders, who have acknowledged its significance for Hyderabad’s development. Authorities believe that once infrastructure work progresses, more affected residents will cooperate, allowing for smoother rehabilitation efforts.

Will the Government Meet Protesters’ Demands?

As tensions continue to mount, the key question remains—will the government revise its rehabilitation policy to ensure every displaced family gets proper housing? With protests intensifying, further developments are expected in the coming days.