Musi River Swells as Floodwater Released from Himayat Sagar; Residents Evacuated from Low-Lying Areas

Rangareddy district: Due to continuous rains in Rajendranagar for the last four days, the upper reaches of Himayat Sagar, including Venkatapuram and Amadapur, are overflowing.

After floodwater entered Himayat Sagar, eight gates were raised today, and the water was released into the Musi river downstream, under the supervision of officials from the Irrigation Department.

The police have completely closed the Outer Service Road to traffic.

After water entered some houses in PNT Colony, located on the banks of the Musi within the limits of the Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation, officials shifted the affected residents to safer places.

Officials, during their visit to the flood-affected areas, warned the public to remain alert and avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily.