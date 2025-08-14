Hyderabad

Musi River Swells as Floodwater Released from Himayat Sagar; Residents Evacuated from Low-Lying Areas

After floodwater entered Himayat Sagar, eight gates were raised today, and the water was released into the Musi river downstream, under the supervision of officials from the Irrigation Department.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf14 August 2025 - 17:32
Musi River Swells as Floodwater Released from Himayat Sagar; Residents Evacuated from Low-Lying Areas
Musi River Swells as Floodwater Released from Himayat Sagar; Residents Evacuated from Low-Lying Areas

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Rangareddy district: Due to continuous rains in Rajendranagar for the last four days, the upper reaches of Himayat Sagar, including Venkatapuram and Amadapur, are overflowing.

After floodwater entered Himayat Sagar, eight gates were raised today, and the water was released into the Musi river downstream, under the supervision of officials from the Irrigation Department.

The police have completely closed the Outer Service Road to traffic.

After water entered some houses in PNT Colony, located on the banks of the Musi within the limits of the Bandlaguda Jagir Municipal Corporation, officials shifted the affected residents to safer places.

Officials, during their visit to the flood-affected areas, warned the public to remain alert and avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf14 August 2025 - 17:32
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button