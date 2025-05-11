Musk Congratulates, Missiles Fly: Ceasefire Tested on Day One

In a significant development, India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire following intense diplomatic efforts led by the United States. The breakthrough comes after a sharp escalation in cross-border tensions triggered by the deadly April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

US Mediation Leads to Ceasefire Agreement

US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire, crediting “intense diplomatic engagement” over the past two days. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance held discussions with senior officials from both countries, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik. Rubio commended both leaders for choosing dialogue over confrontation.

Elon Musk Responds to Ceasefire Announcement

Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, a key ally of US President Donald Trump, responded to the ceasefire announcement with a brief message: “Congratulations.” His comment was in response to Rubio’s tweet about the ceasefire agreement.

Ceasefire Violations Reported Shortly After Agreement

Despite the ceasefire agreement, violations were reported within hours. Pakistan initiated attacks on three Indian air bases, leading to retaliatory missile strikes by India. Both sides have accused each other of breaching the ceasefire, with India reporting explosions in Srinagar and other border areas. The situation remains tense, with both nations on high alert.(New York Post, The Guardian, news)

International Reactions and Ongoing Diplomatic Efforts

The international community has expressed concern over the renewed hostilities. Countries like Saudi Arabia, China, and the United Kingdom have called for restraint and emphasized the need for continued dialogue. The United States has reiterated its commitment to supporting peace efforts in the region. The fragile ceasefire underscores the urgency for sustained diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation.(The Guardian)

While the immediate ceasefire between India and Pakistan offers a glimmer of hope, the situation remains volatile. Continued diplomatic efforts are crucial to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.