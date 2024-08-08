Muslim leaders divided over Waqf Act amendments as bill tabled in Parliament

New Delhi: As Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday amid objections from the opposition Congress, various Muslim organisations and leaders expressed mixed reactions to the government’s move.

Syed Farid Ahmed Nizami, Sajjadanashin of Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, and President of the Dargah Management Committee, expressed his dissatisfaction with the proposed amendments to the existing Waqf Act.

“The current bill has some flaws, and not all amendments are correct,” he contended as he emphasised the need for transparency. He specifically flagged concerns that the government might eliminate certain types of waqf properties.

Nizami added that there are thousands of ongoing legal cases on waqf properties, including dargahs and graveyards, and the government should clarify the provisions of the amendment bill.

On the other hand, Kashish Warsi, president of the Indian Sufi Foundation, supported the amendments, comparing the Waqf Amendment Bill to the Triple Talaq reform, which he said benefited women and protected homes.

Warsi stated that the bill would safeguard waqf properties, prevent their misuse, and benefit those who actually need support.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, General Secretary of the All-India Shia Personal Law Board, stated that the board would support the bill if it benefited the waqf boards.

However, he opposed the proposed amendments, questioning the source and nature of these changes. He expressed concerns about corruption and land mafia involvement in waqf properties while also stressing the need for transparency in the proposed changes.

BJP leader Danish Iqbal mentioned that until the bill’s provisions are examined, it is difficult to comment. However, he assured that the government is working on changes to the Waqf Act to prevent the misuse of waqf properties.

He highlighted that the Central government is focused on bringing transparency to waqf properties, including registering them on a public portal.

Kausar Jahan, Chairperson of the Delhi Hajj Committee, praised the proposed amendments as a transparent step by the government.

She emphasized the importance of involving all Muslims and ensuring women’s rights in the 21st century. She questioned the opposition’s objections, arguing that the amendments aim to stop the misuse and corruption of waqf properties and strengthen the Waqf Boards legally.