Hyderabad

Muslim Leaders Meet Telangana DGP, Demand Strict Action Against Raja Singh

Emotions ran high in Telangana as Muslim leaders and scholars called for urgent action against controversial BJP leader Raja Singh

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf16 October 2025 - 16:04
Hyderabad: Emotions ran high in Telangana as Muslim leaders and scholars called for urgent action against controversial BJP leader Raja Singh, following repeated allegations of disrespect towards the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The state’s Muslim community has expressed deep concern over what they perceive as inaction by authorities despite multiple complaints filed against Singh.

On Monday, a delegation of senior clerics, intellectuals, and political figures met with Director General of Police Shuvodhar Reddy in Hyderabad to press for immediate and stringent legal measures. The delegation emphasized that tolerance for any form of blasphemy is non-negotiable and demanded the swift arrest of Raja Singh.

The delegation included prominent figures such as Maulana Mohammad Husamuddin Thani, Aaqil Jafar Pasha, Maulana Mufti Giyasuddin Rahmani Qasimi, Maulana Akbar Nizamuddin, Maulana Hamid Mohammed Khan, Mufti Mahmood Zubair, along with MLA Mubeen and MLC Rahmat Baig, among others.

Expressing their disappointment, the leaders noted that although several cases have been registered against Raja Singh, no decisive action has been taken to date. They warned that continued leniency by the police and the government emboldens the accused, undermining public trust in the law.

The delegation made it clear that the Muslim community will no longer tolerate attempts to provoke communal sentiments and cautioned that failure to act could trigger large-scale public protests. The leaders urged the state government to demonstrate resolve and uphold the law to prevent escalation of tensions.

