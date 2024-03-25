Hyderabad

Muslim organisations demand accountability from Congress candidates

Tahreek Muslim Shabban president and Telangana Muslim Joint Action Committee (TMJAC) convener Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik on Monday asserted that Muslim organisations will not offer unconditional support to Congress or any political party in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mohammed Yousuf
3 minutes read
Muslim organisations demand accountability from Congress candidates
Muslim organisations demand accountability from Congress candidates

Hyderabad: Tahreek Muslim Shabban president and Telangana Muslim Joint Action Committee (TMJAC) convener Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik on Monday asserted that Muslim organisations will not offer unconditional support to Congress or any political party in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Related Stories
Vote count for Telangana Assembly polls begins
Sonia Gandhi Extended Invitation to Contest Lok Sabha Seat from Telangana
Tension prevails at Saidabad Polling Station; Malakpet Congress Candidate Attacked
Hyderabad: Congress Candidate Mujeebullah Shareef Assaulted During Charminar Poll Inspection
EC seized Rs 1,760 crore in five poll-bound states in 2023, seven times up from 2018

In a media statement here, Mallik emphasised that the Muslim community will not vote out of fear of BJP or Narendra Modi but will evaluate candidates based on their party affiliation and secular credentials.

He cautioned the Congress party against assuming automatic support from Muslim voters and urged the party to earn their trust through tangible actions.

Criticising the Congress government in Telangana for its alleged neglect of minority interests, Mallik highlighted instances where Muslim representation was lacking in key decision-making positions.

He accused the state government of failing to include Muslim leaders in the cabinet and for what he perceived as token appointments to minor entities.

He also accused the Congress leadership of manipulating Muslim sentiments for political gain, citing instances where appointments were made to appease the community without genuine empowerment.

He lamented alleged humiliation of Muslims under the current Telangana administration and criticised the influx of individuals with RSS or BJP backgrounds into Congress ranks.

Expressing scepticism towards Congress candidates with past affiliations to RSS or BJP, Mallik warned against imposing such leaders on the Muslim electorate under the guise of secularism.

He affirmed that Muslim organisations would reject such candidates and actively campaign against them in the forthcoming elections.

Mallik announced that the Telangana Muslim JAC would convene a meeting shortly to deliberate on future course of action and strategies.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
3 minutes read
Back to top button