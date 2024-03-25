Muslim organisations demand accountability from Congress candidates

Hyderabad: Tahreek Muslim Shabban president and Telangana Muslim Joint Action Committee (TMJAC) convener Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik on Monday asserted that Muslim organisations will not offer unconditional support to Congress or any political party in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a media statement here, Mallik emphasised that the Muslim community will not vote out of fear of BJP or Narendra Modi but will evaluate candidates based on their party affiliation and secular credentials.

He cautioned the Congress party against assuming automatic support from Muslim voters and urged the party to earn their trust through tangible actions.

Criticising the Congress government in Telangana for its alleged neglect of minority interests, Mallik highlighted instances where Muslim representation was lacking in key decision-making positions.

He accused the state government of failing to include Muslim leaders in the cabinet and for what he perceived as token appointments to minor entities.

He also accused the Congress leadership of manipulating Muslim sentiments for political gain, citing instances where appointments were made to appease the community without genuine empowerment.

He lamented alleged humiliation of Muslims under the current Telangana administration and criticised the influx of individuals with RSS or BJP backgrounds into Congress ranks.

Expressing scepticism towards Congress candidates with past affiliations to RSS or BJP, Mallik warned against imposing such leaders on the Muslim electorate under the guise of secularism.

He affirmed that Muslim organisations would reject such candidates and actively campaign against them in the forthcoming elections.

Mallik announced that the Telangana Muslim JAC would convene a meeting shortly to deliberate on future course of action and strategies.