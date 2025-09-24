Muslim Personal Law Board Announces Bharat Bandh on Oct 3 Against Waqf Act

Hyderabad: Stepping up its campaign against the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a nationwide shutdown on Friday, October 3, 2025. As part of the call, shops and offices across the country will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with exemptions granted only for essential medical services.

General Secretary of AIMPLB, Maulana Mohammad Fazlur Rahman Mujaddidi, clarified that the bandh is intended as a peaceful form of protest. “This movement is not directed against any community but is solely a response to the unjust amendments that threaten the very existence of Waqf properties and our constitutional rights,” he stated.

He further emphasized that the Muslim community would not compromise on its religious identity and constitutional freedoms. According to him, protecting Waqf is not just about safeguarding properties, but also about defending the dignity, identity, and religious liberty of the community.

The protest call comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s interim order on September 15, where the court declined to stay the entire Act but suspended a few contentious provisions. The bench observed that the constitutional validity of the law required a detailed hearing, and both sides would be given full opportunity to present their arguments.

Meanwhile, the AIMPLB’s “Waqf Bachao, Dastoor Bachao” (Save Waqf, Save Constitution) campaign has already been unfolding in multiple phases. On September 19, the second stage of the movement was launched through sermons during Friday prayers. On September 24, a dharna (sit-in protest) will take place at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, followed by a massive rally planned at Ramlila Maidan on November 16.

Appealing to the community at large, the Board urged Muslims across the country to participate wholeheartedly in the bandh and spread the message that defending Waqf is inseparable from preserving the community’s honor, identity, and constitutional freedoms.

The call has also been strongly endorsed by AIMPLB President, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Board member Dr. Mateenuddin Qadri, and other senior leaders. They have appealed to imams and khateebs across Telangana and other states to encourage worshippers during Friday sermons to actively support the bandh and ensure its success.