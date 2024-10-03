Muslim students are also being forced to play batakama in Timrej.

In minority institutions, when the minority staff becomes a minority, the minority identity of that institution does not remain. Similar is the case with Telangana Minority Residential Institutions set up for minorities.

Hyderabad: When the minority staff in minority institutions becomes a minority, the minority identity of this institution does not remain.

Similar is the case with telangana minority residential institutions set up for minorities where more than 90% of the staff is non-minority, as a result of which the festivals of minorities are not celebrated in these institutions, but hindu festivals are celebrated with great enthusiasm. Ganesh idols were installed on the occasion of Ganesh festival in several minority residential schools and colleges in Telangana.

And they were worshipped every day. After the Ganesh festival, Hindu staff working in minority residential educational institutions are celebrating with great enthusiasm and staff and students belonging to minority communities are also being included in it.

All this is happening, but the minority welfare department and the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TIMRIS) are sleeping in their own engrossment.

Due to more than 90 percent non-minority staff in minority educational institutions, the admission of minority children in timrej institutions is also gradually decreasing. The staff has been deliberately giving admission to non-minority candidates in violation of rules.

If this trend continues, non-minority students will prevail in minority institutions even before the completion of the tenure of the Revanth Reddy government. It seems that the Hindu community working in the institutions of Timrej wants to saffronize these institutions in a planned manner, perhaps one of the main reasons for this is that there is not a single Minister Muslim in the Revanth cabinet and the minority welfare portfolio is with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself and he may not have got time from other matters yet. Review the performance of the department.

If the elders of the nation also ignore these actions, then there is no doubt that Muslim children will become apostates tomorrow, if not today, and this will affect all those who have closed their eyes after seeing all these things.