Muslim Women’s Association to Lead Nationwide Opposition to Waqf Amendment Act

New Delhi: A women’s conference against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, organized by the All-India Muslim Women’s Association, will be held on August 21, 2025, at 3 pm at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, New Delhi.

This women’s conference is being organized under the patronage of Maulana Ubaidullah Khan Azmi (Vice President, All India Muslim Personal Law Board), while it will be chaired by Mr. Muhammad Adib Sahib (Former Member of Parliament and President, IMCR, Indian Muslims for Civil Rights).

According to the organizers, the entire Muslim community, both men and women, is united in opposing the Waqf Amendment Act 2025. The conference aims to create awareness among the public and emphasize the need for the protection of constitutional rights. The secular and justice-loving community is strongly opposing this act. Eminent members of Parliament, lawyers, and intellectuals will also participate and address the occasion.

Expected guests include:

Mr. Muhammad Adib (Former Member of Parliament, President IMCR), Mrs. Ruchi Veera (Member of Parliament, Moradabad), Mrs. Fauzia Khan (Member of Parliament, Maharashtra), Mrs. Brinda Karat (Former Member of Parliament), Qazi Wasi Ahmed Qasmi (Deputy Qazi, Emirate of Sharia Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand), Professor V.K. Tripathi (Social Activist), Miss Iqra Hassan (Member of Parliament, Kairana), Mr Salman Khurshid (Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India), Mr Muhammad Shafi (General Secretary, SDPI), Mr Nazimuddin Farooqui (Islamic Scholar, Hyderabad), Dr Asma Zahra (President, AIMWA), Mrs Mumtaz Patel (Daughter of Late Ahmed Patel).

The All India Muslim Women’s Association, which was established in 2020, is active in the field of education, economic development, protection and welfare of women and girls, and their dignified position. The organization aims to empower women and provide opportunities to solve their problems.

Convener Mrs Mamdoha Majid has appealed to the women of Delhi, especially heads of NGOs and intellectual women, to participate actively in this conference and make it a success.

Contact for the Reception Committee:

Mrs. Zeenat Mehtab – +91 98116 58261

Mrs. Huda Rawal – +91 62038 05841

Mrs. Shahdab – +91 99112 34128