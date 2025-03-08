North India

Watch | Muslims Attacked After Taraweeh Prayer— Police Arrest Complainant Instead of Attackers

The victims have filed a formal complaint at the local police station, seeking action against those involved in the attack.

Mohammed Yousuf8 March 2025 - 20:19
Ahmedabad: Muslims from Vatva, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, have accused extremist elements of targeting them while they were heading for Taraweeh prayers on March 5. According to locals, stones were pelted at worshippers, and some individuals were allegedly forced to recite religious slogans at knifepoint.

Complaint Filed, But Police Act Against Complainant

The victims have filed a formal complaint at the local police station, seeking action against those involved in the attack. However, instead of taking immediate action against the alleged perpetrators, the Gujarat Police arrested Syed Mehdi Hussain, who had shared a press byte highlighting the incident and expressing concerns over rising attacks on the community.

Allegations of Police Inaction

Local residents claim that despite repeated complaints of intimidation and violence, authorities have failed to act against those creating communal tension. “The attackers continue to roam freely, but the person who raised the issue has been arrested,” alleged one of the community members.

The incident has sparked outrage among Muslims in the area, who are demanding strict action against those responsible for the attacks and an impartial investigation into the matter.

