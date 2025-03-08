Lucknow Eidgah Imam Urges Muslims to Offer Juma Namaz at Local Mosques on Holi

Lucknow: Ahead of Holi, which falls on March 14 this year, Muslim clerics in Uttar Pradesh have issued advisories urging the community to exercise caution and offer Friday prayers (Juma) at local mosques instead of traveling to distant ones.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, the Imam of Lucknow Eidgah, advised that mosques usually conducting Juma prayers between 12:30 PM and 1:00 PM should consider postponing it to 2:00 PM. Namaz at Jama Masjid Eidgah in Lucknow will take place at 2:00 PM instead of the usual 12:45 PM.

In Bareilly, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, recommended fixing Juma prayers at 2:30 PM in areas with a mixed population while keeping the usual schedule in predominantly Muslim areas.

Also Read: UP Mosques to Reschedule Juma Namaz Timings on Holi

Appeals for Patience and Caution

Maulana Razvi urged community members to limit outdoor movement during Holi to essential needs and remain vigilant. He also advised avoiding conflicts if someone unintentionally applies color, emphasizing that Holi colors do not make clothes impure.

“The holy month of Ramzan should be spent with patience. If a child or an ignorant person puts color on you, do not react aggressively. Simply wash it off and move on,” he said.

Police Officer’s Remark Sparks Controversy

Meanwhile, a statement by Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary in Sambhal has stirred controversy. During a peace committee meeting at the Sambhal Kotwali police station, Chaudhary remarked that “Holi comes once a year, while Juma prayers take place 52 times. If someone is uncomfortable with colors, they should stay indoors. Those who step out should have a broad mindset, as festivals are meant to be celebrated together.”

Opposition parties criticized the comment, alleging bias and calling for action against the officer. They argued that such remarks from a law enforcement official were inappropriate and displayed insensitivity.

As Holi and Juma prayers coincide, authorities and religious leaders continue to emphasize communal harmony and peaceful celebrations across Uttar Pradesh.