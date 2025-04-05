Muzaffarnagar: 24 Protesters Issued Notices Over Black Badge Demonstration Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Muzaffarnagar: In a significant development, authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district have issued notices to 24 individuals for staging a silent protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 by wearing black badges. The protest took place during Friday prayers on March 28, coinciding with the holy month of Ramzan.

The protesters have been directed to appear before the court on April 16 and furnish bonds of ₹2 lakh each, according to notices served by City Magistrate Vikas Kashyap on the basis of a police report.

Silent Protest Against Waqf (Amendment) Bill Sparks Legal Action

The protestors reportedly wore black armbands during Friday congregational prayers in various mosques as a symbolic and peaceful protest against the Waqf Bill. The police have identified the demonstrators through CCTV footage, and more individuals may be served notices in the coming days, said Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat.

The protesters maintain that their demonstration was peaceful and democratic, intended only to express disagreement with the recently passed amendment bill.

Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025: Key Highlights

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha with a 288-232 majority and later cleared by the Rajya Sabha with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, after hours of intense debate.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who tabled the bill, clarified that the legislation is not anti-Muslim. Instead, it aims to:

Improve management of Waqf properties

Introduce transparency and efficiency

Streamline administrative complexities

Leverage technology for better governance

Despite these assurances, several minority groups and leaders have expressed concerns over the implications of the bill on religious autonomy and property rights.

Legal & Social Implications

This incident in Muzaffarnagar highlights the rising tension around the bill and raises questions about freedom of expression, right to protest, and the balance between law enforcement and civil liberties.

Civil rights activists have criticized the legal action, calling it disproportionate and a suppression of democratic dissent.