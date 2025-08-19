My friendship with Prabhas is still the same, says actress Sridevi Vijayakumar

Chennai: Actress Sridevi Vijayakumar, who is making a comeback to the big screen with director Venkatesh Nimmalapudi’s upcoming Telugu film ‘Sundarakanda’ featuring actor Nara Rohit in the lead, has now disclosed that her friendship with Prabhas, who was her co-star in her first film as heroine, was still the same despite the actor having gone on to become a huge pan Indian star.

For the unaware, actress Sridevi Vijayakumar was the heroine in actor Prabhas’s debut film called ‘Eeswar’, which was directed by Jayanth C Paranjee. Although Sridevi made her acting debut as a child artiste, Eeswar marked her debut as a film’s lead heroine.

Also Read: EAM Jaishankar to embark on 3-day Russia visit to boost strategic partnership today

At a press conference called by the unit of ‘Sundarakanda’, actress Sridevi was asked about her friendship with Prabhas to which the actress said, “The friendship with Prabhas is still the same. Prabhas is now a big star. However, he hasn’t changed one bit.” Stating that Prabhas even now smiled and talked with the same innocence of a child, Sridevi said everybody in her first film unit Eeswar itself got the feeling that Prabhas would go on to become a huge star.

“We all thought that he would become a big superstar even during the time of Eeswar. When we were part of a success tour, huge crowds would turn up. Prabhas has become a bigger star than we expected. It is truly a blessing.”

Talking about her comeback to cinema with ‘Sundarakanda’, in which she plays one of the two heroines along with Vriti Vaghani. Sridevi said, “I am very happy to be back. Any actor wants to play a good character. Any character should be strong. I am playing a very meaningful character in this film. As an audience, I liked this movie a lot.

The output was very amazing. It has very fresh content and everyone can go to the theatres and enjoy it.” The film, which is being produced by Santosh Chinnapolla, Gautham Reddy and Rakesh Mahankali under the banner of Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP), is scheduled to hit screens on August 27.