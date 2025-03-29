Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 1,002; Over 2,376 Injured

Mandalay: Myanmar is reeling from the aftermath of a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which has resulted in the death of 1,002 people, left 2,376 injured, and 30 missing, according to the Information Team of Myanmar’s State Administration Council.

Rescue Operations Intensify Amid Infrastructure Collapse

Rescue teams are working tirelessly despite severe transportation and communication disruptions caused by the earthquake, which struck near Sagaing on Friday afternoon.

12 aftershocks recorded , ranging from 2.8 to 7.5 magnitude

, ranging from National emergency declared to accelerate relief operations

to accelerate relief operations Severely impacted regions: Mandalay Bago Magway Northeastern Shan State Sagaing Nay Pyi Taw



Critical Infrastructure Damaged

Yangon-Mandalay highway suffered extensive damage, delaying relief efforts

suffered extensive damage, delaying relief efforts Collapse of buildings at Mandalay Airport has disrupted travel

has disrupted travel Power outages and communication breakdowns complicating rescue operations

Survivors Struggle as Relief Efforts Continue

With transportation routes severely impacted, emergency responders and civilians are using the old Yangon-Mandalay road to access affected areas.

Fire service personnel from lower Myanmar deployed to Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw

deployed to Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw Limited access to essentials including food, water, and medical supplies

International Assistance Arrives

In response to the crisis, a Chinese rescue team landed in Yangon on Saturday morning to provide emergency aid. Myanmar’s government has also appealed for international humanitarian assistance to aid recovery efforts.

Myanmar’s Leader Takes Charge

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Mandalay on Saturday morning to oversee rescue and relief operations, urging local and global communities to extend support for those affected.

As Myanmar struggles to recover from one of its most devastating earthquakes in recent history, the focus remains on rescue operations, restoring infrastructure, and providing aid to the thousands affected by the disaster.