Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Reaches 1,002; Over 2,376 Injured
Myanmar is reeling from the aftermath of a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake, which has resulted in the death of 1,002 people, left 2,376 injured, and 30 missing, according to the Information Team of Myanmar's State Administration Council.
Rescue Operations Intensify Amid Infrastructure Collapse
Rescue teams are working tirelessly despite severe transportation and communication disruptions caused by the earthquake, which struck near Sagaing on Friday afternoon.
- 12 aftershocks recorded, ranging from 2.8 to 7.5 magnitude
- National emergency declared to accelerate relief operations
- Severely impacted regions:
- Mandalay
- Bago
- Magway
- Northeastern Shan State
- Sagaing
- Nay Pyi Taw
Critical Infrastructure Damaged
- Yangon-Mandalay highway suffered extensive damage, delaying relief efforts
- Collapse of buildings at Mandalay Airport has disrupted travel
- Power outages and communication breakdowns complicating rescue operations
Survivors Struggle as Relief Efforts Continue
With transportation routes severely impacted, emergency responders and civilians are using the old Yangon-Mandalay road to access affected areas.
- Fire service personnel from lower Myanmar deployed to Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw
- Limited access to essentials including food, water, and medical supplies
International Assistance Arrives
In response to the crisis, a Chinese rescue team landed in Yangon on Saturday morning to provide emergency aid. Myanmar’s government has also appealed for international humanitarian assistance to aid recovery efforts.
Myanmar’s Leader Takes Charge
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing arrived in Mandalay on Saturday morning to oversee rescue and relief operations, urging local and global communities to extend support for those affected.
As Myanmar struggles to recover from one of its most devastating earthquakes in recent history, the focus remains on rescue operations, restoring infrastructure, and providing aid to the thousands affected by the disaster.