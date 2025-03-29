Myanmar Shaken Again! Second Earthquake Strikes Amid Rescue Operations
Myanmar was struck by another earthquake of 4.2 magnitude late on Friday, just hours after a powerful 7.7-magnitude tremor devastated the country and parts of Southeast Asia.
The National Center for Seismology confirmed the latest quake as rescue operations continued.
The National Center for Seismology confirmed the latest quake as rescue operations continued.
Death Toll Rises as Search Efforts Intensify
- Over 150 people have been confirmed dead
- Hundreds injured, with casualties expected to rise
- Myanmar military junta declares a state of emergency in six regions
- Rescue efforts underway in Myanmar and Thailand
In Thailand, at least eight people died and nine were injured after an under-construction high-rise collapsed in Bangkok. Authorities reported over 100 people missing.
Thailand Declares Bangkok as ‘Emergency Zone’
Following the massive quake, Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared Bangkok as an emergency zone and urged people to:
- Avoid high-rise buildings
- Use stairs instead of elevators
- Remain calm and vigilant
“All government agencies have been briefed, and schools were instructed to send children home early,” stated a government release.
Myanmar’s Rising Casualties and Widespread Damage
Earlier, Myanmar’s State Administration Council reported:
- 144 deaths and 732 injuries (expected to rise further)
- Massive destruction in Naypyidaw, Sagaing, and Kyaukse
- Collapsed roads, bridges, and dams hindering rescue operations
- Blood donations in high demand
Call for International Assistance
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has appealed for international aid, stating that Myanmar requires urgent support for rescue and relief efforts.
Myanmar Earthquake Details
- Epicenter: Near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city
- Depth: 10 km
- Aftershocks: A strong 6.4-magnitude tremor followed the main quake
- Tremors Felt In:
- Thailand (Bangkok, Chatuchak district)
- Vietnam
- China’s Yunnan province (reported as 7.9 magnitude)
Myanmar’s History of Major Earthquakes
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), Myanmar has experienced six major earthquakes (7.0+ magnitude) between 1930 and 1956, particularly along the Sagaing Fault, which runs through the country.
As rescue operations continue, authorities brace for more aftershocks and a potential rise in casualties.