Myanmar Shaken Again! Second Earthquake Strikes Amid Rescue Operations

Naypyidaw: Myanmar was struck by another earthquake of 4.2 magnitude late on Friday, just hours after a powerful 7.7-magnitude tremor devastated the country and parts of Southeast Asia.

The National Center for Seismology confirmed the latest quake as rescue operations continued.

Death Toll Rises as Search Efforts Intensify

Over 150 people have been confirmed dead

Hundreds injured, with casualties expected to rise

Myanmar military junta declares a state of emergency in six regions

Rescue efforts underway in Myanmar and Thailand

In Thailand, at least eight people died and nine were injured after an under-construction high-rise collapsed in Bangkok. Authorities reported over 100 people missing.

Thailand Declares Bangkok as ‘Emergency Zone’

Following the massive quake, Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared Bangkok as an emergency zone and urged people to:

Avoid high-rise buildings

Use stairs instead of elevators

Remain calm and vigilant

“All government agencies have been briefed, and schools were instructed to send children home early,” stated a government release.

Myanmar’s Rising Casualties and Widespread Damage

Earlier, Myanmar’s State Administration Council reported:

144 deaths and 732 injuries (expected to rise further)

(expected to rise further) Massive destruction in Naypyidaw, Sagaing, and Kyaukse

Collapsed roads, bridges, and dams hindering rescue operations

Blood donations in high demand

Call for International Assistance

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has appealed for international aid, stating that Myanmar requires urgent support for rescue and relief efforts.

Myanmar Earthquake Details

Epicenter: Near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city

Near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city Depth: 10 km

10 km Aftershocks: A strong 6.4-magnitude tremor followed the main quake

A strong tremor followed the main quake Tremors Felt In: Thailand (Bangkok, Chatuchak district) Vietnam China’s Yunnan province (reported as 7.9 magnitude)



Myanmar’s History of Major Earthquakes

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), Myanmar has experienced six major earthquakes (7.0+ magnitude) between 1930 and 1956, particularly along the Sagaing Fault, which runs through the country.

As rescue operations continue, authorities brace for more aftershocks and a potential rise in casualties.