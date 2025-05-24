‘Mysore Pak Is Our Legacy’: Family of Inventor Condemns Attempts to Rename Iconic Sweet

Mysuru: The iconic Indian sweet Mysore Pak is once again in the spotlight—but not for its taste. In the wake of recent political tensions, some sweet shops in Jaipur have renamed Mysore Pak as “Mysore Shree”, triggering outrage among the descendants of the sweet’s original creator, Kakasura Madappa.

“Mysore Pak is the Only Name,” Says Descendant

S. Nataraj, great-grandson of Kakasura Madappa, has strongly opposed the name change. In an exclusive interview with News18, he said,

“There can be no other name for this invention passed down by our ancestors. The word ‘Pak’ in Kannada refers to sugary syrup. Since it was invented in Mysore, it came to be known as Mysore Pak. There’s no question of calling it anything else.”

Political Tensions Spark Renaming Attempt

The renaming by some Jaipur sweet shops comes in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, followed by India’s military response under Operation Sindoor. Attempting to disassociate the product from the word “Pak,” some confectioners introduced the name “Mysore Shree.”

However, Nataraj and his family consider this an insult to cultural heritage.

“Every tradition or monument has its rightful name. So does Mysore Pak,” he asserted.

A Five-Generation Legacy Preserved at Guru Sweets

The Madappa family continues to preserve this legacy through Guru Sweets, a famous sweet shop in Mysuru, set up by Kakasura Madappa himself. Situated along the Mysuru Dasara Jumbo Savari route, the shop serves as a cultural landmark.

Sumegh S, the fourth-generation family member, stated,

“Mysore Pak is the pride of Mysore, Karnataka, and Kannadigas. It symbolizes the sweetness and richness of Kannada culture and tradition.”

Mysore Pak and the GI Tag Controversy

This isn’t the first time Mysore Pak has been at the center of controversy. A few years ago, a viral social media post falsely claimed Tamil Nadu had applied for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for the sweet. In response, Madappa’s descendants officially applied for the GI tag to preserve its regional and cultural identity.

“We had to act. That post created confusion and an avoidable debate. We’re still waiting,” said a family member.

The Royal Invention: A Sweet Born from a Culinary Emergency

The origin of Mysore Pak dates back to the reign of Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV (1902–1940), a food connoisseur and the Maharaja of Mysore. As the story goes, one day during a royal meal, cook Kakasura Madappa had forgotten to prepare dessert. Thinking quickly, he mixed gram flour, sugar, and ghee, creating a warm, melt-in-the-mouth fudge that captivated the king.

When asked about the sweet’s name, Madappa spontaneously said,