Why Was the Famous Sweet “Mysore Pak” Renamed to “Mysore Sri”? Find Out Here

Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, there has been a surge of anger across India directed towards Pakistan. Amid this wave of patriotic sentiment, netizens began circulating memes and posts demanding the removal of the word “Pak” from Indian sweet names, particularly the iconic “Mysore Pak.”

Jaipur Sweet Shop Responds Swiftly

Inspired by these sentiments, the owner of the popular Tyohaar Sweets in Jaipur, Rajasthan, decided to take immediate action. He renamed “Mysore Pak” as “Mysore Shri” in his shop, replacing the “Pak” suffix with “Shri,” a term rooted in Indian culture and language.

More Renamings: Moti Pak to Moti Shri

Not stopping at Mysore Pak alone, the shop owner also changed the names of other popular sweets that included “Pak” in their names. Moti Pak became Moti Shri, Aam Pak was changed to Aam Shri, and Gond Pak is now sold as Gond Shri.

“Patriotism Should Reflect in Every Corner of the Nation”

Speaking to customers and local media, the shop owner said, “Patriotism is not just about protecting our borders. It should be seen in every street and every sweet shop. Changing these names is my way of expressing love and respect for our country.”

Reactions Pour In

The move has triggered mixed reactions online. While many hailed the decision as a proud moment of cultural assertion, others questioned the necessity of renaming a traditional Indian sweet with a historical name. Regardless, the decision has drawn significant attention to the intersection of culinary tradition and current affairs.