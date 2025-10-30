Mysore Saree Udyog Revives the Legacy of Handwoven Mysore Crepe Sarees

Hyderabad: In an era dominated by fast fashion and mechanized production, Mysore Saree Udyog (MSU) has taken a remarkable step back into India’s weaving heritage by reviving the traditional handwoven Mysore Crepe saree — a textile that once epitomized the elegance and artistry of the golden age of Indian silk weaving.

Renowned for its graceful drape, rich solid hues, and minimalist charm, the Mysore Crepe saree was traditionally woven from pure silk between the 1920s and 1940s. However, with the advent of mechanization, this exquisite handwoven art gradually faded into obscurity. Now, Mysore Saree Udyog has brought it back to life, recreating the sarees on traditional handlooms with 100% pure Mysore silk, each carrying both Silk Mark and Handloom Mark certifications — a testament to their authenticity and quality.

The revival collection is a tribute to the timeless aesthetics of Mysore Crepe sarees — featuring plain, elegant borders, minimalistic patterns, and innovative turning borders that ensure a flawless, seamless drape. The collection’s palette ranges from soft pastels to vibrant festive shades and luxurious wedding tones, making it ideal for brides, wedding families, festive celebrations, cultural collectors, and NRIs seeking genuine handloom artistry.

Each saree is handwoven with meticulous precision, highlighting the natural sheen of silk and the understated beauty of traditional zari work. Due to the delicate craftsmanship involved, MSU recommends dry cleaning to maintain the saree’s purity and longevity.

Speaking on the revival, Anil Sancheti, Partner at Mysore Saree Udyog, said,

“The Mysore Crepe saree is not just a garment — it’s a cultural emblem that carries the essence of our weaving legacy. Through this revival, we aim to preserve the skill and stories of our artisans while offering customers the true authenticity of Indian craftsmanship.”

The Handwoven Mysore Crepe Saree Revival Collection is now available exclusively at Mysore Saree Udyog’s stores in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as online. Visitors to the Bengaluru outlet can also experience the traditional weaving process firsthand, witnessing the artistry that brings each saree to life.