N.V.S. Reddy Retained as MD of Hyderabad Metro Rail and Airport Metro for One More Year

In a key administrative move, the Telangana government has extended the tenure of N.V.S. Reddy as the Managing Director of both Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) and Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) for an additional year.

The extension, effective from April 1, 2025, was formally confirmed through an order issued on April 8 by M. Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department.

Key Projects in Focus: Metro Phase-II and Beyond

The government cited Reddy’s critical role in steering major urban infrastructure projects as the primary reason for the extension. With Phase-II of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project at its take-off stage and planning underway for Phase-II (B), the continuity of leadership is seen as crucial.

“The proposals and documentation for Metro Phase-II (B) are currently in the planning stage. Since Mr. Reddy has been closely involved in the conceptualization and development of these projects, retaining his services will ensure smooth and efficient implementation,” the MA&UD Department’s order stated.

Vision for Hyderabad’s Urban Transport

N.V.S. Reddy, who has been a driving force behind Hyderabad’s modern urban transport initiatives, is credited with successfully executing the Phase-I of the Metro Rail and pushing forward the vision of a comprehensive, multi-modal transport system for the city. His continued involvement is expected to boost momentum and ensure alignment between planning, execution, and public interest in the city’s upcoming infrastructure projects.