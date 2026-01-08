Nadda arrives in Bengal on 2-day visit to oversee BJP’s assembly poll preparations

Kolkata: BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday arrived in West Bengal on a two-day visit to participate in several meetings and “accelerate” the party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in the TMC-ruled state.

Nadda was received at the Kolkata airport by West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar and other leaders of the party’s state unit.

During his visit, Nadda is scheduled to address district presidents of the BJP, conveners of the party’s various departments and ‘pravasi karyakartas’.

Nadda will also hold a meeting with the West Bengal BJP’s core team, the party said.

The BJP chief, who is also the Union Health Minister, will participate in a ‘Doctors Meet’ organised by the party in Tangra area of Kolkata in the evening, it said.

Also Read: Atishi Denies Remarks, Says BJP Added False Subtitles to Video

On Friday, Nadda will visit the Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in Kolkata. He will also inaugurate the departments of radiation oncology, trauma and emergency medicine and pneumatic tube system at AIIMS-Kalyani in Nadia district.

The BJP’s preparations for the upcoming polls are in full swing, with its key strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the party’s electoral foray in the state to unseat the Mamata Banerjee government from power.

During his recent visit to West Bengal, Shah had set the tone for the assembly polls, raising the issues of “corruption, misgovernance and infiltrators” under the Trinamool Congress rule.

He had also asserted that the BJP will emerge victorious with a two-thirds majority.