Naga Chaitanya’s team debunks rumours about ‘Mayasabha’ reports

Mumbai: Naga Chaitanya’s team has officially debunked rumors regarding his involvement in the political drama Mayasabha directed by Deva Katta. The team confirmed that the actor is currently focused solely on his upcoming project, tentatively titled “NC24.”

No Association with Mayasabha

In a clear statement, Chaitanya’s team emphasized that there is no truth to the reports linking him to Mayasabha. They confirmed, “There is no association between Naga Chaitanya and the said project. He is completely focused on his 24th film, NC24.”

NC24: A Grand Mystical Thriller

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, NC24 is positioned as a grand mystical thriller. The film is being produced by BVSN Prasad in collaboration with Sukumar under the banners of SVCC and Sukumar Writings.

On Chaitanya’s birthday, the makers unveiled an intriguing poster, hinting at an adventurous and rugged character with mythological undertones. The film’s music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, promising an intense and refreshing musical experience.

Star-Studded Cast for NC24

The film features Sparsh Shrivastava, known for his role in Laapataa Ladies, in a significant role. Meenakshi Chaudhary is also speculated to be cast as the female lead, although an official confirmation is awaited.

Naga Chaitanya’s Successful Journey in Cinema

Naga Chaitanya made his acting debut in 2009 with Josh. He rose to fame with the romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave and delivered several hit films including:

100% Love

Tadakha

Manam

Oka Laila Kosam

Premam

Rarandoi Veduka Chudham

Majili

Venky Mama

Love Story

Bangarraju

Chaitanya ventured into Hindi cinema with Laal Singh Chaddha and later starred in the horror mystery series Dhootha and the romantic action thriller Thandel, which became his highest-grossing film.

About Thandel

Thandel, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is a romantic action thriller. It also stars Sai Pallavi and is based on a real-life incident where a fisherman from Srikakulam was captured by Pakistani forces in international waters.

Personal Life

Since 2024, Naga Chaitanya has been married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.